Rafa Benitez gives update on Kenedy’s unusual injury at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez is sweating on the fitness of Kenedy – who is still struggling with a toenail problem.

Kenedy missed Tuesday night’s FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Rafa Benitez.

And Benitez will make a late decision on the winger for this afternoon’s Premier League home game against Cardiff City.

“Kenedy’s getting better with the nail, and then we’ll see how he’s doing,” said Benitez.

Kenedy had a penalty saved in the goalless draw between the two clubs at the Cardiff City Stadium in August.

Four players – Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Fabian Schar and Isaac Hayden – left the field with injuries at Ewood Park.

We have to assess some players, but some of these players who were injured or were having problems against Blackburn ... I think they will be available. Rafa Benitez

Lascelles, United’s captain, pulled up clutching his hamstring seconds after replacing Clark, who suffered a knee problem.

Schar and Hayden also picked up knocks in the third-round replay.

Benitez said: “We have to assess some players, but some of these players who were injured or were having problems against Blackburn ... I think they will be available.”

Lascelles attempted to run off the problem before being replaced by Hayden, who needed treatment for a back problem.

“For us, it was bad news because we had Clark and then more after him, so it wasn’t ideal,” said Benitez, who will again be without Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett.

Midfielder Mohamed Diame, out since January 2 with a thigh injury, could be involved against Cardiff after returning to training this week.

“These players that were playing, they will have a chance,” said Benitez.

“Dummett and Jonjo, no, but the others will have a chance.

“We have to assess some players, because we had too many things in the cup game, but I’m more or less optimistic.

“We have more or less the same problems we had – the new problems, we will decide.

“But I’m quite optimistic with Hayden, with Schar, with Clark, with Lascelles. I think they can be available if everything is fine.”