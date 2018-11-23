Rafa Benitez gives worrying Paul Dummett update at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez is refusing to put a timescale on Paul Dummett's comeback.

The Newcastle United defender suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Wales during the international break.

And Dummett, previously troubled by hamstring problems, will miss Monday night's game agaist Burnley at Turf Moor.

United manager Benitez said: "He has been treated. We will see how it goes during the next week.

"No date (for a return), nothing. He will miss the game. It's a hamstring with the national team."

Meanwhile, Jamaal Lascelles, Yoshinori Muto and Jonjo Shelvey are yet to complete a full training session.