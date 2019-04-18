Rafa Benitez gives worrying update on his Newcastle United future

Rafa Benitez says he's STILL waiting for answers from Newcastle United.

Benitez has not heard back since outlining to the club's hierarchy what it would take to get him to extend his contract at St James's Park.

"We're at the same point – no news," said Benitez.

“I finish my contract on June 30. I'm a professional. I want to do well and the first thing is to win against Southampton in the next game.

"I don’t like to see debates about my contract, players leaving or me having meetings with anyone. I have to prepare the team the best way possible for the next game."

Benitez also said it was "not true" he had made a decision on the future of Matt Ritchie after it was reported that the winger would leave this summer.

"My priority is to concentrate on the game," said United's manager. "I'm not happy when I see all the stories about Ritchie – it's not true. My job is to prepare Ritchie for the next game.

"I cannot give any advice about the future. My contract is up on the June 30."