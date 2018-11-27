Rafa Benitez has a message for his Newcastle players after Burnley win

Rafa Benitez says his Newcastle United side has achieved nothing yet.

The club beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor last night to move up to 13th place in the Premier League.

United have now won their last three games and are the form team in the bottom half of the table.

"We have won three in a row, but that means nothing," said manager Benitez. "We're happier and more confident, but still we have to keep winning games if we want to stay up.

"It has to be the same message as when we were losing. We have to keep doing things in the same way, that’s it."

Newcastle take on West Ham United, also on 12 points, at St James's Park on Saturday.

“I don’t watch the table too much," said Benitez. "The next game against West Ham is the most important.

"You cannot be thinking now we can do this or that. If you think too far away, you can lose concentration."

United had gone 10 games without winning before beating Watford earlier this month.

“Football depends on the emotion," said Benitez. "When you are doing well and everyone is excited, sometimes you try to do things that normally you don’t try, and then you do well.

"Now we have a good situation in terms of winning and doing things that we want to do.

"We wanted to do some specific things in this game, and we did them and did them well.”