Rafa Benitez has a message for Newcastle fans on the back of the club’s win over Man United

Rafa Benitez had a message for Newcastle United’s fans after the club’s 1-0 win over Manchester United.

A second-half strike from Matt Ritchie saw Benitez’s side claim all three points at St James’s Park.

Newcastle had been in the Premier League’s relegation zone at kick-off time.

However, the result lifted the club up to 13th place ahead of a two-week break between fixtures.

Man United manager Jose Mourinho said that Newcastle’s players fought like “animals” to preserve their lead.

And Benitez said: “My message to our fans, and I think they know it really well, is that this is a team that cares.

“The players do not give up and they continue working hard.

“We will have some limitations and some problems, but you could still see this was another game when they were giving everything, and that is the positive thing.

“If we understand that and we are behind the players, they can perform like today.”

Benitez hopes to guide Newcastle to “bigger wins” in the future.

“Hopefully, it will not be my biggest win with Newcastle,” said Newcastle’s manager.

“Hopefully, we will have bigger wins than this one.

“But it was a really great game against a very good team, a top side, who everybody knows how good they are.

“The way that we were playing, with everybody giving everything, was absolutely fantastic.

“And to do it in front of our fans was even better.

“We have been so close in so many games, and it was a pity not to win those.

“We did well, although still we were a little bit lucky at the end. But I think the team deserved the three points.