Rafa Benitez has a warning for Liverpool

Rafa Benitez has sent a warning to Liverpool ahead of their visit to St James's Park.

Newcastle United take on Benitez's former club on Saturday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side, one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, need a win to take the title race into the final weekend of the season.

Benitez, however, will not be doing the club any favours at St James's Park.

“We will do what we have done the whole season, and that’s try to win the game," said United's manager.

"We play at home in front of our own fans, and we'll try to do our best. We'll be professionals, and if we can win ... you have to remember that all the teams have 38 games to do what they want to do.

"It’s my responsibility to look after Newcastle, and if I was on the other side I would be expecting the opposition to do their best and the manager to try his best."

Newcastle are 13th in the league after Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

“You have to try to win every game," said Benitez. "Sometimes it's easier than other times.

"Today, we were playing against a team that was at the bottom of the table, and it was a massive game for them. We had to try and win, because your fans expect it, and we're professionals.

"You have to be proud in your job, in your work. The players get paid a lot of money, and fans want to see them give everything in every game.

Man City's last league defeat came at St James's Park in January, when goals from Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie gave Newcastle a 2-1 win.

“They're a little bit different, but they control games," said Benitez. "They’re physically very strong, they have the pace and the ability and quality to play one v one, long passes whatever they want to do they can do because they’re a very good team.

"The only thing you can do is give everything and make sure you're well organised. If you have a few chances, you have to try to take them.”