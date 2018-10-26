Rafa Benitez has good and bad news at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez remains bullish about Newcastle United's chances of staying in the Premier League.

The winless club is bottom of the division ahead of tomorrow's game against Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium.

Newcastle suffered a seventh league defeat last weekend, when Brighton and Hove Albion won 1-0 at St James's Park.

"It's exactly the same situation in terms of approach," said manager Benitez, who guided the club to a 10th-placed finish last season.

"It's a long distance race. We have to carry on. I'm realistic and optimistic. Why realistic? It's a difficult situation. Why optimistic? Because we did it last year and last year we finished 10th, from the bottom five.

“We have experience and we know how to manage this situation.

"The bad thing is this club has been in this situation for a while. Hopefully, we can stay in the Premier League and stay in for a long time in the future.

“I believe we can do it. We have to carry on. We have to adapt to little things, change little things. With these nine games against those around us, we can get something.

“The players were a little down after the Brighton game, but after we trained well and we know what we need to do to win games.

“The nine games we played have been very close. We have to carry on doing the right things and avoid the wrong things.

“We have to be better than three teams, we know that. Do we want to replicate a game with 27 attempts at home? Yes I do. I believe we would win another game like that."