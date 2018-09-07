Rafa Benitez has 'good news' ahead of Newcastle's game against Arsenal

Rafa Benitez has delivered a positive injury update at Newcastle United.

Benitez's side return to action on September 15 when Arsenal visit St James's Park.

United's manager hopes to have Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie back for the game.

Midfielder Shelvey has missed the club's last three league and cup games with a thigh problem, while winger Ritchie has sat out two fixtures with a knee injury.

And the international break came at a good time for Shelvey and Ritchie.

“When you have players injured, the international break gives you some time to recover," said Benitez

“They're training really hard, and that’s good news for us because they’re getting closer."

Benitez has been working with individual players this week.

“I think it’s a time you can spend with your players – specific players," said Benitez.

"When you have the whole team, you have to do tactics for everyone, but when you have half a team you can work with individuals.

“You can practice the first touch of some players, the movement or work with some defenders. You can work on more individual aspects.

“In some ways, it’s negative because you don’t have all the players. In some ways, it’s positive, because you can improve individuals.”