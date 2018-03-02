Rafa Benitez has positive news on injury front ahead of Newcastle's visit to Liverpool

Rafa Benitez could have Dwight Gayle available for Newcastle United's visit to Anfield.

The striker was forced off against Bournemouth last weekend with "tight" hamstring after scoring two goals.

Gayle was assessed early this week by the club's medical staff ahead of tomorrow evening's game against Liverpool.

And the 27-year-old – who has scored four goals against Liverpool – was out on a snowy training field with his United team-mates yesterday.

Benitez's players also used the indoor barn at the club's Benton HQ due to the frozen pitch outside.

Newcastle's manager will give a fitness update on Gayle and Jonjo Shelvey at his press conference this afternoon.

Jonjo Shelvey

Shelvey suffered a knee injury at the Vitality Stadium, where Bournemouth came from two goals down to draw 2-2.

The midfielder was not involved in yesterday's training session.