Rafa Benitez hints at impatience as he 'waits for answers' from Mike Ashley at Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez is keen to see his future resolved sooner rather than later – as "every day counts".

Benitez, out of contract on June 30, is still "waiting for answers" from Newcastle United's hierarchy after outlining what it would take to keep him at the club.

Asked for an update after yesterday's 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion, Benitez said: "No, not really, today was the game, and I said before this game that I will tell you if there's any news.

"No (timeframe), not really, but obviously every day counts, because in the end you want to do things as soon as possible to be sure that you can start working, but we will see."

Benitez spoke to managing director Lee Charnley at the team hotel before the game at the Amex Stadium, where Ayoze Perez's first-half strike was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Pascal Gross.

"I saw Lee," said United's manager. "We just said 'hi' and things. I think he will come back with us (on the flight). It's not an issue. We talk every week."

Benitez doesn't know how long he will have to wait for answers.

Asked if he was relaxed about the situation, the 59-year-old said: "Not relaxed. It's not depending on me.

"I'm waiting. I don't know (how long) – it depends. I think it's very clear that each one has his own ideas.

"What do we want to do in the future? That is the key. If we have different visions, then we have to find a point in between where we are happy with that. If not, then we have to talk, and then try to move forward as soon as possible."