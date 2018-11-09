Rafa Benitez hit by triple injury blow at Newcastle

Jamaal Lascelles is set to miss Bournemouth's visit to St James's Park.

Lascelles, Newcastle United's captain, was forced off against Watford last weekend with a shoulder injury.

And manager Rafa Benitez doesn't expect him to be available for tomorrow's home game against Bournemouth.

"Jamaal has had a training session, but it will be difficult for him to play tomorrow," said Benitez.

Yoshinori Muto and Jonjo Shelvey, forced off against Watford with muscle injuries, will also sit out the Premier League fixture.

“The other two – Muto and Shelvey – were not training," said Benitez. "Maybe all three will be out."

Fabian Schar, Ayoze Perez and Ki Sung-yueng are likely to come into the starting XI.

Benitez said: “It’s important to make sure that the other players understand what they have to do.

"They have to try to commit themselves in everything and play at the level they can play.

"Bournemouth are a difficult team to play against, but with the fans behind us we have confidence."