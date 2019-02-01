Rafa Benitez issues statement on Newcastle United's transfer business

Rafa Benitez has issued a statement on Newcastle United's transfer business.

Miguel Almiron yesterday arrived at St James's Park from Atlanta United for a club-record fee which could rise to £16million.

And Newcastle also signed left-back Antonio Barreca from Monaco.

Benitez – who had refused to talk about transfers when the window was open – has spoken about the club's deals on his website.

"Yesterday, with only a few hours until the closure of the transfer window, we have reached agreements for two signings: Miguel Almiron, an attacking midfield from Atlanta United FC in the Major League Soccer in USA and Antonio Barreca, a left-back from AS Monaco," said United's manager, whose relegation-threatened side take on Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley tomorrow.

"In the case of Miguel Almiron, he was a star player at Atlanta United FC, current winners of the MLS cup with the club being founded just five years ago. We have been following Miguel Almiron for a while and we think he will add pace to our attack playing behind the striker or even like a winger. He is really focused and wants to do well. He wants to be successful and he wants to help the team, to score goals and give assists if possible. It’s a pleasure to welcome him to Newcastle.

"Our other addition who it’s also pleasure to welcome us Antonio Barreca, an Italian player from AS Monaco who comes to reinforce the left wing. The left-back/left-wing-back position is one we've been looking to strengthen for a while and he has quality, good delivery and is good going forward.

"With these two reinforcements, both with an offensive mentality, we will try to improve overall and find the balance, like we did in the last game against Manchester City. I want to thank all "those involved for all the work and effort in improving the squad after this tough and 'long' transfer window. So we are looking now to the future and prepare the complicated game against Tottenham."