Rafa Benitez loses ANOTHER Newcastle United player to injury

Rafa Benitez has suffered an injury blow on the eve of Manchester City's visit to St James's Park.

Benitez, already without a number of Newcastle United players for the Premier League, has lost Joselu.

Joselu suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Watford.

United manager Benitez said: "We have lost Joselu to a bad tackle, twisted his ankle."

Asked about Jonjo Shelvey and Mohamed Diame, Benitez said: "The midfielders are still very close, but not ready for this game. Others normal, more or less the same.

"Darlow's getting better. He will be fine this week. Diame, no. Shelvey, no.