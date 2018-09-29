Rafa Benitez loses TWO Newcastle defenders amid talk of Mike Ashley appearance at St James's Park

Paul Dummett and Federico Fernandez are out of Newcastle United's home game against Leicester City.

The defensive pair have been sidelined with hamstring problems.

Paul Dummett.

And United manager Rafa Benitez has recalled Ciaran Clark to his starting XI for this afternoon's game (3pm kick-off).

Joselu also returns in place of the injured Salomon Rondon. With Kenedy needed at left-back, Christian Atsu will play on the wing.

Meanwhile, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley will reportedly attend the game.

There was a protest against Ashley outside the club shop at St James's Park before kick-off time.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Kenedy; Ritchie, Diame, Shelvey, Atsu; Perez, Joselu. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Hayden Murphy, S Longstaff, Muto.