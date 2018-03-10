Rafa Benitez makes a prediction after watching Kenedy score twice for Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says Kenedy will only get better after watching him open his Newcastle United account.

Kenedy, on loan from Chelsea, scored twice in this afternoon's 3-0 win over Southampton.

The result lifted the club up to 13th place in the Premier League.

Kenedy opened the scoring with 63 seconds on the clock after chesting down a ball forward from Jonjo Shelvey.

And the winger netted a second in the 29th minute after Dwight Gayle teed him up.

Matt Ritchie netted Newcastle's third goal in the second half.

United manager Benitez said: “He's a different kind of player to what we had.

"He's comfortable on the ball with his left foot, his deliveries, his passes, his shooting, so he's quite comfortable with his left foot.

“Still, he is a young player who's improving, but he has the potential to grow, to be a much better player.

“It's the challenge for him to be ready for the next team or whatever, but we're happy to see him here and playing well for us."

Newcastle are now five points above the relegation zone.

Benitez said: “I have seen the table, obviously, but it's not a big difference for me.

"We knew that we had to win those game, and now we will have in three weeks Huddersfield and it will be another massive game.

“But still we have to win two or three games if we want to be sure that we are in the Premier League next year.”