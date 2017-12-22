Rafa Benitez makes January transfer plea to Newcastle owner Mike Ashley and addresses Kenedy loan move

Rafa Benitez has called on Mike Ashley to deliver the transfer funds he needs to keep Newcastle United in the Premier league.

The club is 18th in the division ahead of tomorrow's game against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

And manager Benitez wants to strengthen a number of positions in next month's transfer window.

Asked about a half-season loan for Chelsea winger Kenedy, Benitez said: "In terms of the transfer window, we don't have an agreement with anyone.

"I don't know the budget or how much money I can spent. The reality is we have to focus on football."

Pressed on his budget, Benitez added: "I'm confident Mike Ashley will deliver what we need to stay in the Premier League."

Benitez also insisted he wanted the club to do its transfer business early in the window.