Rafa Benitez makes SEVEN changes to his Newcastle United starting XI

Rafa Benitez has named his starting XI for Manchester City's visit to St James's Park.

Newcastle United take on the Premier League champions tonight (8pm kick-off).

And manager Benitez has made seven changes to his starting XI.

The likes of Martin Dubravka, Salomon Rondon and Florian Lejeune have been recalled to the team.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Martin Dubravka, DeAndre Yedlin, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Florian Lejeune, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Christian Atsu, Ayoze Perez, Salomon Rondon.