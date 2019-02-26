Rafa Benitez makes surprise change to Newcastle United's starting XI

Javier Manquillo has been handed a surprise start against Burnley.

Newcastle United take on Sean Dyche's side at St James's Park (8pm kick-off), and Benitez has made one change to his starting XI.

Manquillo comes in at right-back for DeAndre Yedlin, who drops down to the bench.

Miguel Almiron, signed from Atlanta United last month in a club-record deal, makes his second start for the club.

Fit-again Jonjo Shelvey is not among the substitutes, while Karl Darlow replaces Freddie Woodman on the bench.

Newcastle are two points behind 14th-placed Burnley in the Premier League.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie; Perez, Longstaff, Hayden, Almiron; Rondon. Subs not used: Darlow, Dummett, Ki, Diame, Joselu, Yedlin, Atsu.

BURNLEY: Heaton, Bardsley, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, Cork, Hendrick, Gudmundsson, Barnes, McNeil, Wood. Subs not used: Lowton, Brady, Hart, Ward, Gibson, Vydra, Crouch.