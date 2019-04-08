Rafa Benitez makes telling correction as he discusses Newcastle United contract talks

Rafa Benitez is "waiting for an answer" from owner Mike Ashley after re-opening contract talks at Newcastle United.

Benitez made the revelation on the eve of Saturday's home game against Crystal Palace, which his side lost 1-0.

"The only club I’m talking about my future now is Newcastle United – and I’m waiting for an answer," said Benitez.

United's manager, out of contract in the summer, was responding to reports suggesting he was looking for a job in France.

Benitez was again asked about the discussions after the Palace game, which was decided by a second-half penalty from visiting captain Luka Milivojevic.

Rafa Benitez.

The result left the club 15th in the Premier League ahead of Friday night's game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Benitez was asked by Sky Sports about the "positive conversations" he had mentioned in his pre-game press conference.

The 58-year-old, however, took issue with that description of the early discussions between his representatives and the club.

"I said there were conversations – that's it," said Benitez. "Normally, when you have negotiations, you have to talk, and then have to see whether we are close or not. At the moment, we're not too close."

Benitez is understood looking for investment in his squad and the club's Academy and training ground.

Speaking last week, Bentiez said: "I will not give more details. We were talking. I was talking with (United managing director) Lee Charnley – we were talking – and now we’re waiting.

“They were coming with something, we are coming with something. That’s it. “The ball is in their court. It was Lee Charnley, with my people.

“I will not talk too much about that. You have the clarification. The ball is in their court.

“I have no idea (what the outcome will be). The ball is there. Over there.

“I will not give details about the conversation we had. It took place some days ago. The only conversation I have is with Newcastle.”