Rafa Benitez makes worrying revelation about Newcastle's transfer window business

Rafa Benitez says he STILL doesn't know his budget for this month's transfer window.

Newcastle United's manager hopes to strengthen his squad in the window, which opened four days ago, for the second half of the campaign.

However, Benitez is waiting for answers from the club's hierarchy after identifying a number of potential targets.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup tie against Luton Town, Benitez said: "“I don’t know exactly what is our budget, so I don’t have any news.

"We have to keep working and try to make sure we have our targets, because I don’t know. I have to prepare the team.

“We had a meeting last week and had conversations, and I'm waiting now for news.

“We had the meeting, talking about options targets, and (I am) waiting for the numbers. I can’t say nothing, no more.

“We don’t talk about names. At the moment, we don’t have any movement so we are waiting.”