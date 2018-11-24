Rafa Benitez names one Newcastle player who could leave the club in January’s transfer window

Rob Elliot is facing an uncertain future at Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper last played a Premier League game for the club 11 months ago.

Long-serving Elliot, under contract at United until 2020, is behind Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow in the pecking order at St James’s Park.

Asked if Elliot, 32, could leave the club in the January transfer window, Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez said: “Could be, yes. It could be an option. He’s a good keeper that’s not playing, and Martin is doing really, really well.

“So four keepers, goalkeepers need to play, but we have options there so maybe it’s a possibility. Maybe a couple of players, they can leave.”