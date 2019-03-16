Rafa Benitez names one Newcastle United player set for recall against Bournemouth

Rafa Benitez will turn to Federico Fernandez at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

The defender, signed from Swansea City last summer, impressed in the first half of the season.

However, Fernandez hasn't played a Premier League game since December 29, when he suffered an injury against Watford at Vicarage Road.

The 30-year-old – who also played for Benitez at Napoli – has had to be patient since returning to fitness.

With captain Jamaal Lascelles injured and Fabian Schar suspended for the club's Premier League game against Bournemouth, Fernandez will get a chance.

"I think he was good for us at the beginning of the season," manager Benitez told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"After, with the injury, he lost his positeion, and then, the others, were doing well.

"He was training well. I had a conversation with him last week. He knew that (at) any time he could come back. So, now, he has a chance, and, hopefully, he can do well."

Paul Dummett and fit-again Ciaran Clark are also vying to come into Benitez's starting XI.

Newcastle are 13th in the table and six points above the relegation zone.