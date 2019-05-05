Rafa Benitez offers fresh update on his Newcastle United future

Rafa Benitez is set for more talks over his future at Newcastle United.

Benitez's side were beaten 3-2 by Liverpool, his former club, at St James's Park last night.

The visitors' dramatic winner, scored by Divock Origi, kept their Premier League title hopes alive.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are 14th going into the final weekend of the season.

Benitez, United's manager, is out of contract on June 30 and in talks over a new deal at the club.

Asked for an update on his future, Benitez said: “We've had conversations, and will have conversations in the next couple of weeks and then see where we are.

“It's so simple. We have the potential. You can see the potential. You can feel the passion of the fans and what this club means to them.

“We have to try and compete with the teams that are around us, and, at the moment, it's not easy.

“I'm really proud and pleased to stay up, but I would like to compete for something more, so hopefully we can match the ambitions of the fans."

Fans aagin chanted "Rafa Benitez, we want you to stay" during the game, and the 59-year-old and his players were applauded when they lapped the pitch after the game.

“This game was special because it was two group of fans I have a link and relationship with," said Benitez.

“It's always special when you do well and you go round the pitch. Sometimes you can see the faces and the smiles, and it's emotional but at the same really good."