Rafa Benitez on Newcastle's interest in Javier Hernandez

Rafa Benitez praised the quality of West Ham United's forward line after they beat Newcastle United.

The Magpies saw their three-game winning streak in the Premier League come to an abrupt end at the hands of the Hammers, for whom Javier Hernandez netted twice.

Hernandez was a target for Benitez back in the summer of 2017 as the Spaniard sought additional attacking reinforcements after securing promotion back to the Premier League.

The Mexican, then on the books of Bayer Leverkusen, was one of several forward targets identified by Newcastle.

But he eventually joined the Hammers, with the Newcastle boss admitting that he was an 'option' for the club in the transfer market.

But Benitez has praised not just Hernandez, but the Hammers' whole attacking line after a clinical display on Tyneside.

"I think there were a lot of names with experience," he said.

"He was one of the options but it wasn’t just him today.

"Their forward players all have pace, ability and they have a lot of quality."