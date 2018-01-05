Rafa Benitez outlines his approach to Newcastle's FA Cup tie against Luton

Rafa Benitez has pledged to name a "strong" team for Newcastle United's FA Cup tie against Luton Town.

Benitez's side take on the League Two leaders in a third-round tie at St James's Park tomorrow.

United manager Benitez, mindful of next Saturday's home league game against Swansea City, will make changes for the game.

However, Benitez will name a number of first-choice players in his starting XI.

"I think we will have a strong team," said Benitez. "We will try to put out a team that is enough to win the game.

“We have same problems, (Aleksandar) Mitrovic, (Jesus) Gamez, (Florian) Lejeune and (Rob) Elliot. The same we had before.

“I will try to play a strong team to make sure we try to win, maybe a few youngsters included.

"Everybody's happy, been training well. This group of players have trained well all season. You see them with smiles on faces. They are very positive."