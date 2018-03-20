Rafa Benitez outlines what needs to change at Newcastle if he's to deliver trophies

Rafa Benitez believes he can to win trophies at Newcastle United – given time and money.

The club is fighting to stay in the Premier League this season.

However, Benitez feels that he can take United into the top 10 if the right "structure" is put in place at St James's Park.

“When I said I wanted to stay, I could see the potential for this club to be in the top 10, or even higher, but it depends on consistency," said Benitez.

"You have to have a structure. Everybody has to be organised. Can we win trophies? We would need time, but you never know in the cups. To compete and be capable of winning something, you need to have the plan and the process. Everything has to be ... not settled down, that’s not the right phrase, but more clear.”

Benitez – whose contract runs out next year – is prepared to sit down and discuss his future with the club's hierarchy in the summer.