Rafa Benitez 'plotting £10m Newcastle move' for big-name goalkeeper

Rafa Benitez is plotting another move for Pepe Reina, according to a report.

The Napoli goalkeeper had been one of the Newcastle United manager's targets last summer.

Benitez wants to sign an experienced goalkeeper in this month's transfer window.

READ MORE: Miles Starforth’s match analysis: Newcastle United 1 Swansea City 1

And The Sun report that Benitez – who missed out on Willy Caballero last summer – has told the club's hierarchy that he still wants to bring Reina to St James's Park.

Benitez previously worked with the 35-year-old Spain international at Napoli and Liverpool.

Reina, in the final year of his deal at the Serie A club, would reportedly cost upwards of £10million.

Benitez, frustrated at the club's transfer window inaction, doesn't yet have an "exact" transfer budget, and Reina's fee – and wages – could prove to be beyond United.

The club is also looking to recruit a striker and a winger for the second half of the Premier League season.

Benitez handed Rob Elliot the No 1 jersey previously worn by Tim Krul last summer, though Karl Darlow, in goal for Saturday's 1-1 draw against Swansea City, has also played a number of Premier League games.