Rafa Benitez provides Newcastle United injury update ahead of Premier League trip to Everton

Newcastle United are set to be without Isaac Hayden for their Premier League trip to Everton tomorrow night.

The midfielder has damaged an ankle and will sit out the clash at Goodison Park, as the Magpies look to get back to winning ways after a 3-0 home loss to West Ham on Saturday.

He joins Karl Darlow and Florian Lejeune on the sidelines as well as Paul Dummett, who Benitez also confirmed will just miss out on the trip to Merseyside.

"Dummett is not ready, Hayden not available, Darlow not ready," said Benitez.

"Apart from that, we have more or less everybody training."

When asked about how much of a whole Dummett leaves in his United side, the manager said: "We don’t have another specific left full back so we have to manage this game and hopefully the player in his position will play well."

Tomorrow night Benitez wants his players to take more risks than they did against the Hammers on home turf - the game that signalled an end to a three-game top flight winning run.

He said: "When you are winning, everybody talks about winning more. We try to just concentrate and not make mistakes and we didn’t do it. (West Ham)

"We didn’t take our chances, we need to take more risks."

Meanwhile, Benitez has reacted to the news Newcastle were drawn at home in the FA Cup third round, where they will face Championship Blackburn Rovers.

"You never know with the FA cup so you can never say you are happy," he said on the draw, made on Monday evening.

"I think they are doing well in the Championship and the FA cup is a massive competition but let’s do one game at a time.

"It’s a challenge for players to be in another competition but our players are now focused on the Premier League and Everton."