Rafa Benitez puts Newcastle player up for sale in the transfer window

Rafa Benitez says only one player will be allowed to leave Newcastle United in the transfer window.

Benitez spoke to the media today ahead of tomorrow's game against Watford at Vicarage Road.

And United's manager was asked about speculation linking Karl Darlow with a move to Leeds United.

Benitez brushed off talk of a move for Darlow before revealing that Rob Elliot, another of his goalkeepers, could leave in the January transfer window.

"The only one available in the window is Rob Elliot," said Benitez. "We need them."

Elliot, signed from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2011, has made 68 appearances for the club.

The 32-year-old's last appearance came against Manchester City just over a year ago.