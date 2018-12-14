Rafa Benitez reacts after scooping manager of the month award for Newcastle's unbeaten November

Rafa Benitez has been named as the Premier League's manager of the month for November.

The Newcastle boss led his side to a fine month, which saw the Magpies climb the table after securing a 100% record.

Victories over Watford, AFC Bournemouth and Burnley saw Benitez guide the club away from the relegation zone after some inspired performances.

The Spaniard beat some leading names to the award, with Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino, Huddersfield's David Wagner and Everton's Marco Silva also shortlisted.

And having fought off the competition, Benitez has now reacted to scooping the award - and is keen to see the praise shared between his club staff.

“It’s always good to win trophies,” he admitted.

“Obviously I would like to win more manager of the months, as it would mean that we are in a better position in the table.

"It’s always positive, it’s always good, and it’s good also for the staff and everybody who is helping you.

“Everybody has to be congratulated for this kind of thing.

"Always, in any club, it’s not just the manager – it’s a lot of people behind the scenes who are doing a great job.”