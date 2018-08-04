Rafa Benitez reacts as Newcastle and West Brom finalise swap deal for Salomon Rondon and Dwight Gayle

Newcastle United are set to sign Salomon Rondon on loan – and Dwight Gayle will join West Bromwich Albion.

The two clubs have agreed a loan swap for the pair ahead of the August 9 transfer deadline.

Gayle wasn't involved in this afternoon's 1-0 home defeat to Augsburg at St James's Park, while Rondon, 28, sat out West Brom's Championship opener against Bolton Wanderers.

Asked about the proposed deal for Rondon, United manager Rafa Benitez said: "Maybe in a couple of days we can say something."

On Gayle, Benitez added: "It's too early to tell you anything."

The proposed deal, which had seemingly broken down earlier this week, is subject to Gayle agreeing personal terms at relegated West Brom.

Gayle has three years left on his Newcastle contract and could return to the club at the end of the season-long loan.