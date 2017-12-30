Rafa Benitez reacts to boos from fans after Newcastle's draw against Brighton

Rafa Benitez has reacted to the boos which greeted the final whistle against Brighton and Hove Albion.

There were scattered boos around St James's Park after Newcastle United were held to a goalless draw by Chris Hughton's side this afternoon.

The result saw the club drop a place to 16th in the Premier League ahead of their New Year's Day game against Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium.

"After a game you're expected to win it can be disappointing," said manager Benitez.

"At the same time I think the fans appreciate their efforts.

"For us, it's important to win, but if you cannot win it's important to be strong in defence.

"I will take the positives – the teams was pushing until the end and keeping the goalkeeper busy."

Benitez added: "We need them behind the team – we have to stick together."

Newcastle have taken five points from their last 12 league games.