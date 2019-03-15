Rafa Benitez reacts to Elias Sorensen's early early return to Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez says Elias Sorensen had to return to Newcastle United – as it "made no sense" keeping him at Blackpool.

Sorensen was this week recalled from his loan after playing just 32 minutes of League One football.

The 19-year-old striker hadn't even made the bench for the club's previous six games.

Jamie Sterry and Callum Roberts were also recalled from Crewe Alexandra and Colchester United respectively after faring little better than Sorensen.

"I was not directly involved in that," said Benitez. "But it made no sense to be on loan without playing.

"It's something we're trying to correct in the future."

Elias Sorensen.

Benitez added: "I'm disappointed."

More to follow