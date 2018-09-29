Rafa Benitez reacts to Jesus Gamez’s criticism of him at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says Jesus Gamez was “unlucky” at Newcastle United – after the defender hit out at him.

The 33-year-old left the club in the summer after failing to prove himself at St James’s Park.

Gamez, signed from Atletico Madrid, only made a handful of appearance for the club during an injury-hit two years on Tyneside.

The former Spain Under-23 international is yet to find a new club.

Asked about his time at Newcastle, Gamez said: “Yes, it got complicated at the beginning with an injury, then I broke my collarbone. I struggled to get back.

“At the family level, the experience was very good.

He has been unlucky, because he has always been injured. Jesus Gamez

“At sporting level, the fans and the team-mates were sensational, but the coach did not understand the situations that happened and also the deal was not the ideal one.

“He (Benitez) is a person that I do not like talking about, because he didn’t contribute anything to me in these two years, and I have nothing to say about him.”

Benitez, however, has refused to get drawn into a war of words with Gamez.

Asked about Gamez’s comments, Benitez said: “When we signed Jesus, we were signing a good player with experience.

“He has been unlucky, because he has always been injured.

“All I can say is hopefully he will be fine and he finds a new club.”