Rafa Benitez reacts to Jonjo Shelvey's handshake snub at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says he didn't have a problem with Jonjo Shelvey refusing to shake his hand.

Shelvey was substituted late in this afternoon's 1-1 draw against Swansea City at St James's Park.

The midfielder shook his head when he his number was held up eight minutes from time.

And Shelvey, linked with West Ham United in this transfer window, refused United manager Benitez's offer of a handshake as he left the field.

Benitez, however, was unconcerned by Shelvey's reaction to his substitution.

“When you are not winning a game like this one, so important, any player has to be disappointed if they do not continue playing," said Benitez. "But we have to make the substitutions, and that's it. I didn’t have any problems with what he did."

Joselu came off the bench to cancel out a second-half goal from Jordan Ayew.

Newcastle had created a series of first-half chances, but they couldn't find a way past Lukasz Fabianski.

“I liked the team in the first half, and the chances that we created," said Benitez. "I was disappointed, because we didn’t take the chances, and also to concede a goal in the way that we conceded the goal.

"But I was quite happy with the reaction of the team. We were very positive, and had a real intensity and determination to try to score.

"We were trying to win the game, but I didn’t like the last five minutes when we were making some wrong decisions and giving them the chance to get a counter-attack.

"There were a lot of positives, and some negatives that we have to correct as soon as possible."