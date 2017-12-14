Rafa Benitez reacts to Jonjo Shelvey’s two-game ban for Newcastle

Jonjo Shelvey will miss Newcastle United’s next TWO games after his dismissal against Everton.

Shelvey was sent off for a second bookable offence in last night’s 1-0 defeat at St James’s Park.

The midfielder, recalled to the starting XI by Rafa Benitez, was shown a second yellow card in injury time for a late challenge on Idrissa Gueye.

Shelvey will be banned for an extra game because of his dismissal against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend of the campaign.

The 25-year-old will miss Saturday’s game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and the club’s game at West Ham United the following weekend.

Newcastle manager Benitez said: “It’s difficult, because, for the second one, I think he knew that it was a very dangerous counter-attack.

“It’s different to the other one.

“You don’t have control in this case. It’s part of the game.

“We’ll miss him, but we have to manage.”

A first-half goal from Wayne Rooney – his 15th Premier League strike against United – claimed all three points for Everton, who are unbeaten under new manager Sam Allardyce.

Newcastle, 16th in the league, have now lost their last four home games and have taken one point from a possible 24. Asked if it was a good time to play Newcastle given their run of form, Allardyce said: “Yes, I think so.

“With this run there’s a lack of confidence in this side. If you can test the lads in the right area it’s going to put them under pressure.

“They probably think that they’re unlucky, but we might have scored another goal.

“Overall, very pleased to get the win.”

The win was Everton’s first away from home in 11 months.

Reflecting on the result, Allardyce said: “It pleases me even more than we’ve achieved aaway win.

“Movement and passing on occasions very good ... terrific movement for the goal.

“We win 1-0 and we move onwards and upwards. I’ve come to football clubs that have been in trouble before but never turned such a disappointing set of results around so quickly.”