Rafa Benitez reacts to Newcastle's cup defeat to Forest

Rafa Benitez told of his "disappointment" after Newcastle United crashed out of the Carabao Cup.

Benitez's side were beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground tonight.

Former United striker Daryl Murphy gave the Championship club a second-minute lead.

Salomon Rondon levelled in the 92nd-minute with Newcastle's first shot on target, only for Matty Cash and Gil Dias to put Forest into the third round of the competition.

Asked for his reaction, manager Benitez said: "Difficult to say. We're disappointed. We lost the game, and even more was the way we lost, we conceded early goal, they were not creating clear chances. We didn’t have clear chances either.

“We could see what happened at the end, the way you lose you have to be disappointed. It’s not the first time this year this has happened.

“The positive thing for me is you could see the reaction from the team and the we have to manage the situation better. The decisions weren’t in our favour and it was difficult to take.

“A lot of players seem to do well in terms of effort. They were working hard, it was a question of managing the final minutes better. After the penalty appeal, we had the feeling we deserved more."