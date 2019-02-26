Rafa Benitez reacts to Newcastle United's superb win over Burnley

Rafa Benitez says his players deserve all the plaudits they're getting for four successive home wins.

Newcastle United beat Burnley 2-0 at St James's Park tonight to move up to 13th place in the Premier League.

Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff were on target for Benitez's side, who are now seven points above the relegation zone.

And United's manager said: “The players deserve all the credit today – they did really well. They controlled the game in the first-half, and defended well, fighting for each other in the second half.

“Overall, it was a good performance against a good team, who were pushing all the time.

“We had two or three situations in the second half when if we had done a little bit better we could’ve scored a third goal, but I'm still really pleased.

“We had a lot of control in the first half. Everything Burnley could do we knew, and everything we could do to make them suffer we did that too."