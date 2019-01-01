Rafa Benitez reacts to question about Manchester United job

Rafa Benitez has shrugged off talk about managing Manchester United one day – and says the Red Devils are ‘dangerous’ no matter who is in charge.

Benitez had been linked with the Old Trafford post after Jose Mourinho was sacked before Christmas.

Former Man United striker Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has taken caretaker charge, and has guided the club to three successive wins ahead of tonight’s trip to St James’s Park.

Benitez, who boasts Real Madrid, Liverpool and Inter Milan on his CV, is out of contract at the end of the season but when asked if he would like to manage the Red Devils one day, said: “I will manage against Manchester United on Wednesday, and I will be happy if we beat them. That’s it.

“Obviously they have won a couple of games now and they have more happy people around, but when you are winning that is normal.

“Hopefully they will be disappointed after our game, and then after they can do what they want. For us it’s a massive game against a good team, an important game against a top team.

“It doesn’t matter for us the manager, and that is the main thing – but they will be dangerous because the players are so good.”