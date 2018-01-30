Rafa Benitez reacts to reports linking Mikel Merino with a return to Spain

Rafa Benitez has dismissed reports linking Mikel Merino with a return to Spain.

Marca claimed that the midfielder, signed on a permanent deal from Borussia Dortmund early this season, could leave Newcastle United before tomorrow night's transfer deadline.

Athletic Bilbao have been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old.

However, United manager Benitez will not let Merino leave St James's Park.

Asked about the reports, Benitez said: “No. I have some messages from Spanish journalists and they say no.”