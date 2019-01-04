Rafa Benitez reacts to reports linking Newcastle with Mario Balotelli

Rafa Benitez says he may not talk about Newcastle United's transfer business for the entire window.

Benitez has refused to answer questions on the club's incoming transfer business since admitting that he was "worried" after the Boxing Day defeat to Liverpool.

United's manager – who was forced to sell to buy in the summer –wants to strengthen his squad this month.

Benitez drew up lists of potential targets for each position late last year.

Those targets were passed on to the club's hierarchy – and Benitez is waiting on news from managing director Lee Charnley.

Asked if he would refuse to speak about transfers all month, Benitez said: "Maybe for the entire January, (until) February 1."

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been linked with a move for Mario Balotelli, who Benitez briefly managed at Inter Milan.

Balotelli has been given some time off by Nice manager Patrick Vieira.

Asked about speculation linking him with Balotelli, Benitez said: "I saw that, but I won’t talk about the window."