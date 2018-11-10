Rafa Benitez reacts to Salomon Rondon's superb performance for Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says Salomon Rondon will only get better for Newcastle United.

Rondon scored both goals in the club's 2-1 win over Bournemouth at St James's Park this afternoon.

The result lifted the club up to 14th in the Premier League ahead of the international break.

“I'm really pleased with him,” said United manager Benitez. “He’s strong and still he can improve. He will be better physically if he keeps training well. He can do even better.

“We knew about the conditions to sign him, for this price to get a striker of this experience in the Premier League is not easy.

“We knew his mentality. We knew he could give us something different."

On the result, Benitez added: “The fans were behind us 100%. They knew the importance. They appreciate the commitment of the players. That is the key. If we keep united, we will be stronger.”