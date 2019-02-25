Rafa Benitez reacts to speculation linking him with Leicester City job

Rafa Benitez has sidestepped questions on speculation linking him with the Leicester City job.

Claude Puel was this week sacked at the King Power Stadium in the wake of the weekend's 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

And Benitez – whose contract at Newcastle United expires in the summer – has been linked with the post.

However, Benitez was coy when asked about the position ahead of tomorrow's Premier League home game against Burnley.

"I’m really focused on the next game," said United's manager.

"If we want to stay up we have to stay focused and target three points against Burnley."

More to follow