Rafa Benitez reacts to the boos that greeted Matt Ritchie's substitution in Newcastle's defeat to Leicester

Rafa Benitez has reacted to the boos that greeted Matt Ritchie's withdrawal in Newcastle United's defeat to Leicester City.

Goals from Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire gave the visitors a 2-0 win at St James's Park.

And Benitez's side, with just two points from seven games, remain third-bottom of the Premier League.

Benitez's decision to take off Ritchie and replace him with Jacob Murphy in the 65th minute was greeted by boos.

Asked about the reaction, United's manager said: "They want to win. We want to win. We can have different opinions on what we do in the moment."

Joselu and Mohamed Diame spurned first-half opportunities before Vardy opened the scoring from the penalty spot after DeAndre Yedlin handled in the box.

Rafa Benitez.

Maguire made certain of the points with a second-half header from a corner.

Reflecting on the game, Benitez said: "I'm disappointed because we didn't do what I was expecting, but still we had a couple of chances that would change everything.

"You could see that we were given them options at set-pieces. They were passing the ball and we were more exposed. We were not very precise on the ball."

There was a protest against owner Mike Ashley – who was at the game –before kick-off time.

"If he's around I say it's always positive, but it will not change what we do on the pitch," said Benitez.