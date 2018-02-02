Rafa Benitez reacts to the powerful banner Newcastle fans brought to St James's Park

Rafa Benitez sidestepped a question on the anti-Mike Ashley banner raised at St James's Park.

Fans group Wor Flags had a 62-word message for Ashley, Newcastle United's owner, before Wednesday night's home game against Burnley.

The made a banner out of a Kevin Keegan quote and raised it in the Gallowgate end of the stadium.

It read: “Don’t ever give up on your club. Keep supporting it, it’s your club and trust me, one day you will get your club back and it will be everything you wanted it to be.

"Newcastle United is bigger than anyone. It hurts I know, but just keep going. He is only one man we are a city, a whole population. Trust me.”

United manager Benitez was asked about the banner ahead of Sunday's game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

"A lot of people are expecting me to criticise the club or anyone," said Benitez.

"I'm trying to do my best for the team and the club and have the players thinking about football.

"I just try to get the team ready and do the best for the club, (and get the) players thinking just about football. I don’t have to be involved in the polemic."