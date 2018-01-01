Search

Rafa Benitez recalls Ayoze Perez to his Newcastle starting XI – and leaves out Dwight Gayle AND Joselu

Rafa Benitez has left strikers Dwight Gayle and Joselu out of his Newcastle United starting XI.

Benitez's side take on Stoke City in a Premier League fixture at the bet365 Stadium this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

Perez, Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey, Mohamed Diame and Jacob Murphy all come into United's team.

Gayle and Joselu – who led the line in Saturday's goalless draw against Brighton and Hove Albion, are among the substitutes.

Newcastle are 16th in the Premier League table. Stoke are a point above them in 15th place.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Manquillo; Shelvey, Diame; Murphy, Ritchie, Atsu; Perez. Subs: Woodman, Dummett, Haidara, Hayden, Merino, Gayle, Joselu.