Rafa Benitez recalls Jamaal Lascelles and fields five-man Newcastle defence

Rafa Benitez will field a five-man defence against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Benitez's side take on the Premier League champions (5.30pm kick-off).

Captain Jamaal Lascelles returns to the starting XI after missing the club's last two games through injury.

And United manager Benitez – who was criticised for his defensive tactics against Chelsea last weekend – has again fielded five at the back.

Benitez, without injured duo Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey, responded to his critics ahead of the game.

"You have to have ambition, but you have to be realistic," said Benitez. "So the best way for us to get results and to achieve what we want to achieve, and the main thing is to stay in the Premier League at the moment, is to be realistic and manage expectations.

Salomon Rondon

Newcastle, knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Nottingham Forest in midweek, are yet to win this season.

Meanwhile, Leroy Sane has been left out of Man City's squad by Pep Guardiola.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett; Perez, Diame, Ki, Kenedy; Rondon. Subs: Darlow, Murphy, Muto, Joselu, Sterry, Atsu, Longstaff.

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, D Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero. Subs: Muric, Kompany, Gundogan, Delph, Silva, Otamendi, Foden.