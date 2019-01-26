Rafa Benitez recalls Kenedy for Newcastle United's FA Cup tie as Watford make 11 changes

Kenedy has been recalled to Rafa Benitez's starting XI against Watford.

Newcastle United take on Javi Gracia's side in the fourth round of the FA Cup (3pm kick-off).

And Kenedy – who missed last weekend's win over Cardiff City and the third-round replay against Blackburn Rovers – is back after recovering from a virus and nail problem.

Benitez, United's manager, has made seven changes for the tie.

Only Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden, Sean Longstaff and Matt Ritchie played against Cardiff.

Meanwhile, Gracia, Benitez's counterpart at Watford, has made 11 changes to the visiting team.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Woodman; Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie; Murphy, Hayden, Longstaff, Kenedy; Joselu. Subs: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lejeune, Schar, Atsu, Perez, Rondon.

WATFORD: Gomes, Janmaat, Cathcart, Britos, Masina, Quina, Wilmot, Chalobah, Success, Gray, Hughes.