Rafa Benitez recalls key man for Newcastle United's visit to Arsenal

Rafa Benitez has recalled captain Jamaal Lascelles for tonight's game against Arsenal.

Newcastle United take on Unai Emery's side at the Emirates Stadium looking to secure their Premier League status.

And Lascelles – who missed the club's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth before the international break with a knee injury – has been recalled to the starting XI.

Federico Fernandez has dropped down to the bench. Jonjo Shelvey, yet to start since recovering from a calf problem, is again among the substitutes.

The club, 14th in the division, is three points short of Benitez's 38-point target.

United manager Benitez said: "Monday will be a tough game. If you see Arsenal, they're doing really well.

Jamaal Lascelles.

"If we have to do what we have to do, some of the teams will get points. There’s no point saying 37 points will do, It depends on others. One game could be tough, but you never know. We have 35 at the moment.

"You never know. We have to carry on, and next game has to be like a final for us. We don’t worry about others."

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking for a 10th successive home league win.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lejeune, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie; Perez, Diame, Hayden, Almiron; Rondon. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Kenedy, Ki, Shelvey, Muto.

ARSENAL: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Mustafi, Monreal, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Guendouzi, Iwobi, Ozil, Lacazette