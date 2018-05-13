Rafa Benitez responds to questions about his Newcastle future

Rafa Benitez was coy on his future after Newcastle United's convincing win over Chelsea.

Benitez's side ended the season in 10th place thanks to a 3-0 victory.

Ayoze Perez netted twice and Dwight Gayle also found the net at St James's Park, where fans chanted "Rafa Benitez, we want you to stay".

Benitez's representatives have been in talks with managing director Lee Charnley over a new contract and the club's summer transfer budget.

Asked if he would still be in charge next season, Benitez said: “I would say I'm really pleased today, and I will try to enjoy it and see how the conversations develop.

“I have said all along that I want to do things sooner rather than later. We are still talking, so we will see."

The talks have encompassed a number of issues.

Benitez said: "If we want to achieve something, we have to understand the way to do that.

"You will need some money, and you will need a way to spend that money. That's the way to improve things.

"The transfer window is now very expensive, and you also have to invest in the Academy and the training facilities, all these things to enable you to attract players.

"All these things can make a difference. Maybe they will help you attract a player who turns out to be a key player.

"We have to sit down, talk and see where we are."

Asked if he would speak to owner Mike Ashley personally, Benitez said: “I don’t know. My people are speaking with Lee, but I don’t know how close they are.

"They will be around, and maybe they will be talking. We just have to be sure that we know how close we are, and carry on."